Ashi Chouksey secured her first national title, defeating Punjab's Anjum Moudgil in the women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions (3P) final at the 67th National Shooting Championship Competitions (NSCC) in Bhopal. Ashi shot an impressive 466.7, finishing 3.1 points ahead of two-time Olympian Anjum.

Ashi's performance comes off the back of a strong two-year run, including participation in the Paris Olympic trials. She entered the final in third place with a solid 590 in qualifications, just behind Bhakti Bhaskar Khamkar of Maharashtra, who topped the field with a 592.

In the final, Ashi took control early, building a 2.3-point lead over Anjum after the first Kneeling position, which she extended to 2.9 points by the end of the Standing position. Despite a few high 9s later on, Ashi maintained her lead, securing victory with ease.

Maharashtra's Sakshi Sunil Padekar earned a bronze in the senior women's event with 451.3, but the day was even more successful for her as she won silver in the junior women's 3P with a score of 456.3.

In the junior final, Anoushka H Thokur from Karnataka triumphed with a score of 460.5, leaving Sakshi with silver. Haryana's Nishchal took bronze with 443.9.

Despite the individual results, both Anjum and Sakshi claimed team golds. Anjum, alongside fellow Olympian Sift Kaur Samra and Vanshika Sahi, won the senior women's 3P team event with a total of 1766, while Sakshi teamed up with Prachi Gaekwad and Saniya Sapale to clinch the junior women’s 3P team title with a score of 1747.