Ashwin retires from IPL after 16 seasons, says "time to explore other leagues"

Veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has announced his retirement from the Indian Premier League, ending a remarkable 16-season run in the tournament. The decision comes just months after he stepped away from international cricket.

The 38-year-old confirmed the move through a post on X, saying every ending marks a new beginning. "They say every ending will have a new start, my time as an IPL cricketer comes to a close today, but my time as an explorer of the game around various leagues begins today," Ashwin posted on X.

"Would like to thank all the franchisees for all the wonderful memories and relationships over the years and most importantly the IPL and the BCCI for what they have given me until now. Look forward to enjoying and making the most of what’s ahead of me," he added.

Ashwin retired from international cricket in December 2024 during India’s tour of Australia, finishing with 537 Test wickets—second only to Anil Kumble’s 619.

He made his IPL debut with Chennai Super Kings in 2009 and played his final season too with CSK in 2025, after rejoining the franchise for ₹9.75 crore. Over the course of his career, he represented Rising Pune Supergiant, Punjab Kings, Delhi Capitals, and Rajasthan Royals, besides being a key figure in CSK’s title wins in 2010 and 2011.

In total, Ashwin featured in 221 IPL matches, taking 187 wickets at an average of 30.22, with best figures of 4/34. With the bat, he accumulated 833 runs, including a half-century.

Widely regarded as one of the sharpest minds in the league, Ashwin’s tactical nous and innovations—such as popularising the carrom ball in T20 cricket—remain part of his enduring legacy in the IPL.