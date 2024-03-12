Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin unveiled the emotional roller-coaster he endured during the Rajkot Test against England. Amidst the jubilation of achieving a monumental milestone of 500 Test wickets, Ashwin's joy was swiftly eclipsed by distressing news of his mother's sudden illness.

Ashwin's world turned upside down when he received the devastating news from his wife, moments after completing his historic feat on the cricket field. Struggling to grapple with the gravity of the situation, the seasoned cricketer found himself overwhelmed with a flood of emotions.

"I went blank," Ashwin confessed, recounting the heart-wrenching moment when he learned of his mother's plight. Tears streamed down his face uncontrollably as the weight of the news sank in, casting a shadow over his professional triumph.

Amidst the turmoil, Ashwin found solace in the unwavering support of his teammates, notably captain Rohit Sharma, and the benevolence of BCCI secretary Jay Shah. Their compassionate gestures ensured Ashwin could swiftly depart from the game and be by his mother's side during her time of need.

The off-spinner's absence from the field on the third day of the Test bore testimony to the profound impact of his personal turmoil. Yet, fueled by determination and a sense of duty towards his team, Ashwin made a poignant return on the fourth day, embodying resilience in the face of adversity.