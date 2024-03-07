Veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin refused to bask in personal glory on his landmark 100th Test match, instead insisting that his young counterpart, Kuldeep Yadav, lead India off the field after a remarkable performance against England in the fifth Test match.

Ashwin, who played a pivotal role in India's dismissal of England for 218 on Day 1 of the Test, claimed four crucial wickets. However, it was Kuldeep Yadav's stellar five-wicket haul that stole the spotlight, triggering a dramatic collapse of the English batting lineup.

As the Indian team prepared to leave the field, Ashwin's selfless gesture captured the essence of team spirit and respect for his fellow bowler. Despite offers from teammates to hand over the ball to Ashwin in recognition of his milestone achievement, the seasoned spinner insisted that Kuldeep be honored for his outstanding performance.

In a symbolic exchange, Ashwin ensured that the souvenir ball was rightfully passed to Kuldeep, upholding the tradition where the bowler with a five-wicket haul leads the team off the field. The moment exemplified the spirit of sportsmanship and mutual respect within the Indian cricket team.

Kuldeep Yadav's exceptional performance further solidified his position as a rising star in Indian cricket. The wrist-spinner's rapid ascent to 50 Test wickets in just his 12th match highlights his immense talent and potential to become a stalwart in the Indian bowling lineup.

The combined efforts of Kuldeep Yadav and Ravichandran Ashwin saw India make short work of the English batting order. Kuldeep's early strikes left England reeling, while Ashwin's clinical display of spin bowling ensured a swift end to the innings, with England losing their last seven wickets for just 43 runs.