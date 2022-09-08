Asia Cup 2022: Angry Afghan fans beat Pak supporters, vandalise Sharjah stadium
Angry and disappointed Afghanistan cricket fans vandalised the stadium, threw chairs at the Pakistan fans,
Ugly scenes were witnessed in UAE’s Sharjah after angry and disappointed Afghanistan cricket fans vandalised the stadium, threw chairs at the Pakistan fans, and were involved in scattered fights outside the stadium premises following their last-over defeat to Pakistan in an Asia Cup 2022, Super 4 match on Wednesday that knocked them out of the tournament.
The video went viral on social media, as it can be seen that the angry and disappointed fans vandalised the stadium, threw chairs at Pakistan fans, and were also involved in scattered fist-fights outside the premises of the stadium.
As per the report, the match, which had earlier been played in good humour with players from both teams sharing hugs and smiles, became tense after Pakistan batsman Asif Ali got into a fight with Afghanistan fast bowler Fareed Ahmed.
#Watch: Afghanistan fans dismantling seats and throwing at spectators after Pakistan Cricket Team defeated Team Afghanistan in a nail-biting match in Sharjah in an Asia Cup 2022, Super 4 match on Wednesday. #Viral #Video #afghanistancricket #PakistanCricket #dismantlingseats pic.twitter.com/IfRaZn4rFp— India Today NE (@IndiaTodayNE) September 8, 2022
Copyright©2026 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today