Ugly scenes were witnessed in UAE’s Sharjah after angry and disappointed Afghanistan cricket fans vandalised the stadium, threw chairs at the Pakistan fans, and were involved in scattered fights outside the stadium premises following their last-over defeat to Pakistan in an Asia Cup 2022, Super 4 match on Wednesday that knocked them out of the tournament.

The video went viral on social media, as it can be seen that the angry and disappointed fans vandalised the stadium, threw chairs at Pakistan fans, and were also involved in scattered fist-fights outside the premises of the stadium.

As per the report, the match, which had earlier been played in good humour with players from both teams sharing hugs and smiles, became tense after Pakistan batsman Asif Ali got into a fight with Afghanistan fast bowler Fareed Ahmed.