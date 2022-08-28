India and Pakistan will face off in a thrilling Asia Cup 2022 match on Sunday night.

The two teams will renew their rivalry for the first time this year in men's cricket after meeting in the T20 World Cup group stage match in 2021, where Babar Azam's team sailed to a 10-wicket victory.

But since then, a lot has changed in Indian cricket, with Rohit Sharma replacing Virat Kohli as captain and the rise of several young pacers, among other significant additions to the team like the return of Hardik Pandya and Dinesh Karthik.

India has participated in 15 T20Is since returning to action following the Indian Premier League, while Pakistan has only featured in one match so far this year, a match against Australia in March.

It needs mention here that India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 match will be played on Sunday, August 28.

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