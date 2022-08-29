India started their campaign with a win in the Asia Cup 2022. Team India defeated Pakistan by five wickets in the first match.

For the loss of all wickets, Pakistan scored 147 runs in 19.5 overs. Mohammed Rizwan tops 43 runs for Pakistan.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar took 4 wickets and Hardik Pandya took 3 wickets. In reply, India came out to bat and was in danger of losing the wicket of opener KL Rahul in the first over but eventually reached the victory target with two balls to spare in the last over with five wickets to spare.

Star batsman Virat Kohli got his form back after a long break in the match. Virat Kohli scored 35 runs with a brilliant batting performance.

Ravindra Jadeja and Hardik Pandya batted brilliantly towards the end for India. Hardik Pandya was named man of the match for his aggressive 33 runs and three wickets in bowling.