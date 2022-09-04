India and Pakistan will be taking on each other once again in the Super4 stage of Asia Cup 2022 today.

On August 28, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, India defeated their arch-rivals by five wickets in the opening game between the two teams.

India became the first team from Group A to advance to the Super4 stage after beating Hong Kong in the second game of the league stage. Pakistan, on the other hand, beat Hong Kong by 155 runs in their second game to advance to Super4.

The Super4 stage of the Asia Cup 2022 will feature a match between India and Pakistan on September 4 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The toss will take place at 07:00 PM IST, and the game will start at 07:30 PM IST. If both teams win two of their three games in the Super4 stage, they will be able to compete in the 2022 Asia Cup final.

On August 28, India and Pakistan faced each other. India defeated Pakistan by 5 wickets in that match. India chased down the 148-run target by 5 wickets in the match.

Cricket India and Pakistan is never just a game. It's one of the biggest rivals in sports when battles off the field allow it.

What is the Super 4 stage?

The Super 4 stage will feature four teams (A1, A2 from Group A and B1, B2 from Group B). All the teams will face off against one another at the Super 4 stage. On September 11, the final will feature the top two teams from this phase.

The Super 4 stage will consist of six matches in total and will run from 3 to 9 September.