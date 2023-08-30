The Asia Cup 2023's first day brought a big blow to Bangladesh as it was announced that top wicketkeeper-batter Litton Das has been ruled out for the entire duration of the tournament.

Litton has been ruled out of the 2023 Asia Cup after he was unable to recover from a viral fever. He skipped the first match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in Pallekele.

"The National Selection Panel of BCB has named 30-year-old fellow right-hander Anamul Haque Bijoy as Litton’s replacement," the Bangladesh Cricket Board said in an official statement.

In 44 ODI games, Anamul Haque has scored 1254 runs, including three hundreds. He last played for Bangladesh in an ODI against India in December of the previous year. Later on Wednesday, he is scheduled to fly into Sri Lanka to join the Bangladesh team.

In 44 ODI games, Anamul Haque has scored 1254 runs, including three hundreds. He last played for Bangladesh in an ODI against India in December of the previous year. Later on Wednesday, he is scheduled to fly into Sri Lanka to join the Bangladesh team.

“Due to Litton’s unavailability, we needed a top-order batter who could keep wicket and Anamul got the nod” the BCB said.