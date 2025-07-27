Diplomacy on mute, cricket on repeat: Will India & Pakistan clash thrice?

Following the recent Asian Cricket Council (ACC) meeting, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed India’s participation in the Asia Cup 2025, where the Men in Blue are grouped with arch-rivals Pakistan. As per the latest fixture list, the first clash is scheduled for September 14, with the possibility of two more meetings — in the Super Four and the final, if both teams progress.

The announcement has sparked a fierce backlash, particularly in light of recent events. Just weeks ago, the India Champions team withdrew from a Legends match against Pakistan, in what was seen as a symbolic protest following the tragic terrorist attack in Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of several Indian soldiers.

With diplomatic relations between the two countries frozen and no bilateral series since 2012, fans are questioning why India continues to play Pakistan in multinational tournaments.

“Indian Government and BCCI literally forgot the Pulwama attack in 3 months. India vs Pakistan match in Asia Cup 2025 is on 14th September,” one user posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Another fan lashed out, saying: “BCCI will play with Pakistan in the Asia Cup. Just remove the Indian Cricket team from their name and call it BCCI Charity Organization Team... Even in 2025, people still believe cricket has anything to do with country and nationalism?”

Fan outrage over ‘double standards’

India and Pakistan haven’t engaged in a bilateral series in over a decade, primarily due to security and political tensions. The ongoing Operation Sindoor, rising incidents of terrorism, and the suspension of cultural and diplomatic exchanges have further fuelled public anger.

Yet, with BCCI confirming participation in a tournament that may involve three Indo-Pak clashes, critics are calling out the perceived hypocrisy.

Azharuddin: 'If no bilateral, then why multilateral?'

Former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin echoed the public sentiment in a statement to PTI:

“This is an ACC event, so I can't say anything on this. However, I think that if we are not playing any bilateral, then we should not play in internationals either. But ultimately, it depends on what the government decide".

Speaking to ANI, Congress MP Sukhdeo Bhagat also voiced strong criticism. He said, "On one side, Operation Sindoor is ongoing; you have halted all cultural activities; the Indus Water Treaty has also been suspended... ‘Khel aur bomb ek saath nahi chal sakte.’ This is an insult to those who have lost their loved ones. Until things normalise, we should not play games with them.”

Neutral venue — But that’s not the point

The Asia Cup is expected to be held at a neutral venue, likely the UAE, as in recent years.

But for many fans, the venue isn’t the issue — the principle is. If India refuses to play Pakistan bilaterally due to national security concerns and policy, why should that change under the umbrella of a multilateral event?

With the Champions Trophy 2025 scheduled in Pakistan, the BCCI — and by extension, the Indian government — will likely face continued pressure to clarify their cricketing policy toward Pakistan.

The question remains. Can cricket remain untouched by politics, or is it time for consistency over convenience?

As things stand, India vs Pakistan is set to be repeated — not in diplomacy, but on the pitch.