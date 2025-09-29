Asia Cup 2025 Trophy Row: India celebrates empty handed after refusing trophy from PCB chief

In a dramatic twist following India’s Asia Cup 2025 triumph in Dubai, Team India declined to accept the winners’ trophy and medals from Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chairperson Mohsin Naqvi, who also serves as Pakistan’s Interior Minister and chief of the Pakistan Cricket Board.

Confirming the move, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia, speaking from Mumbai, said the decision was intentional. “We cannot accept a trophy from a person who represents a country waging war against ours,” Saikia declared, while condemning Naqvi for leaving the ceremony with the trophy and medals in hand.

The controversy erupted during the post-match presentation. Pakistan collected their runners-up medals, and Indian players Tilak Varma and Abhishek Sharma received individual awards. However, host Simon Doull stunned viewers by announcing live that Team India had refused their prize. The presentation was cut short, leaving the champions without their silverware.

Despite the tense scenes, the Indian camp celebrated in style. Captain Suryakumar Yadav led his team in a jubilant display, recreating Rohit Sharma’s iconic slow walk from the T20 World Cup 2024 victory, as fireworks lit up the Dubai sky.

Saikia labelled Naqvi’s actions “unsportsmanlike” and assured that India would lodge a strong protest at the upcoming ICC conference in Dubai this November. “The trophy and medals belong to India. They must be returned. Good sense should prevail,” he said.

Drawing parallels with the nation’s military victories, Saikia remarked, “Our armed forces delivered in the border areas, now the same has been repeated in Dubai. It was Operation Sindoor earlier, and now it is Operation Killa. This is a befitting reply to hostile actions from across the border.”

On the field, the final itself was a thriller. Pakistan, after a solid 84-run opening stand, crumbled under the pressure of India’s spin attack. While chasing a challenging total, India overcame early jitters with Tilak Varma’s unbeaten 69, aided by Shivam Dube and Sanju Samson. Debutant Rinku Singh fittingly struck the winning runs, sealing yet another historic triumph for Indian cricket.