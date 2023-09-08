In the wake of the bad weather conditions, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) on September 8 decided to add an exclusive reserve day for the Super 4 match between India and Pakistan, which is scheduled for September 10.

Nevertheless, there won't be a reserve day allocated for any of the remaining Super 4 matches in Sri Lanka.

This implies that in the event of rain disrupting the highly anticipated showdown on September 10, the match can resume from the exact point it was interrupted on the following day.

“A reserve day has been incorporated for the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4’s match between Pakistan and India scheduled to take place on 10th September 2023 at R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo,” the ACC said in an official statement.

“If adverse weather suspends play during the Pakistan vs India game, the match will continue on 11th September 2023 from the point it was suspended,” the statement added.

The Asia Cup final, scheduled for September 17, has already been allotted a reserve day due to the prevalent heavy rains in the Sri Lankan capital.

In the event of adverse weather conditions, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has informed that spectators will be able to retain their match tickets, which will remain valid for use on the reserve day.

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