India triumphed in the Asian Champions Trophy for the fifth time, defeating a determined China 1-0 in a tense final on Tuesday, September 17. Jugraj Singh's decisive strike in the 51st minute sealed India's hard-fought victory, extending their dominance in the competition.

India, who had earlier defeated China 3-0 in the tournament opener, entered the final as firm favorites. However, China proved to be no easy opponent, showcasing remarkable resilience throughout the game. Both teams struggled to break the deadlock in the first half, with China frustrating India's offense and denying them several chances.

The match's turning point came late in the fourth quarter when Harmanpreet Singh's brilliant assist set up Jugraj Singh, whose powerful shot found the back of the net. Despite China's last-minute push, including fielding a flying goalkeeper, India’s defense held firm, securing the title.