India registered their fifth consecutive win of the Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament, defeating Pakistan 2-1.

The Indian squad took an early lead in the first quarter with captain Harmanpreet Singh brining his team back in the game, converting a penalty corner.

Singh helped his team take a 2-1 lead in the second quarter.

Meanwhile, a struggling Pakistan tried to keep up and attack in the third one but failed to hold on to any of their chances.

In the end, India emerged victorious by 2-1.

Earlier in the game, Manpreet Singh was handed a yellow card leading to both teams consisting of ten players each on the field after Pakistan's Waheed Ashraf Rana was also sent off the field earlier.

At the end of the third quarter, India was leading 2-1. Pakistan fought hard tried in the third quarter but failed to convert any of their chances as India continue to march ahead towards another victory.