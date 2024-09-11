The Indian Hockey team qualified for the semifinal of the Hero Asian Champions Trophy championship as they defeated Malaysia 8-1 at the Moqi Training Base in Hulunbuir, China on September 11.

The match ended 8-1 after India, at one point, looked good to better their best-ever win over Malaysia (14-2 in 1954) as they had racked up eight goals in the first three quarters.

Marking this win, India has completed a hat-trick of wins in the 2024 edition of the Asian Champions Trophy.

The defending champions displayed a brilliant performance with Raj Kumar Pal who scored his maiden international hat-trick.

India began their title defence in China with a 3-0 win over the hosts before hammering Japan 5-1 on Monday. India are on top of the six-team pool table with three victories in as many matches.

Raj Kumar Pal (3rd, 25th and 33rd minute), Araijeet Singh Hundal (6th and 39th minute), Jugraj Singh (7th minute), Harmanpreet Singh (22nd minute), and Uttam Singh (40th minute) sounded the board for India.

For Malaysia, Akhimullah Anuar (34th minute) managed the solitary strike. India are currently on top of the standings with nine points from three wins.