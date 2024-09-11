The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has officially announced the launch of the Women’s Under-19 T20 Asia Cup, marking a major step in the growth of women's cricket.

The decision, made during the ACC Executive Board Meeting in Kuala Lumpur, will see the tournament held biennially, serving as a key event before each ICC Women’s U19 World Cup.

This new initiative provides young female cricketers in Asia with a valuable platform to gain international experience, aiming to improve the performance of Asian teams on the global stage. It also aims to boost the visibility and popularity of women’s cricket in the region.

ACC President Jay Shah, also the newly-elected ICC Chairman, hailed the announcement as a "pivotal moment for cricket in Asia," emphasising the importance of the tournament in developing future talent and promoting gender equality in the sport.

Shah expressed pride in the initiative, highlighting its potential to leave a lasting impact on women’s cricket in both Asia and the global community.