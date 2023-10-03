Displaying terrific show of sportsmanship, Assam's Lovlina Borgohain stormed into the finals of women's 75 kg boxing event on October 3.

The Olympic medalist beat Baison Maneekon of Thailand to enter finals of women's boxing event at the Asian Games.



With this win, Lovlina has assured either a Gold or Silver medal for the country. Meanwhile, Lovlina has qualified for Paris Olympics that will be held in 2024.



On the other hand, 19-year-old Preeti Pawar lost her 54kg semi-final bout against China’s Chang Yuan, the reigning champion, by unanimous decision. Preeti Pawar, who is making her Asian Games debut, had already secured a bronze medal and an Olympic quota by making the semis.



Also read : Asian Games 2023: Assam's Lovlina Borgohain enters semi-finals of women's boxing in 75 kg category event