India's athletes continue to make their mark at the Asian Games 2023, showcasing their incredible talent and determination. In the fields of Athletics and Boxing, Indian athletes have secured two significant silver medals, reaffirming the nation's prowess on the international stage.

India's Avinash Sable left spectators in awe as he powered his way to a remarkable Silver medal victory in the Men's 5000m event. Sable's stellar performance earned him a place on the podium, bringing pride to the nation.

In another spectacular display of Indian athleticism, Harmilan Bains showcased her prowess in the Women's 800m event. With exceptional determination and skill, Bains clinched the Silver medal, adding to India's growing medal tally at the Asian Games.

Earlier in the day, Lovlina Borgohain showcased her boxing prowess but narrowly missed the gold, settling for a well-deserved Silver medal. Borgohain's journey to the final was marked by impressive victories, but she faced a formidable opponent in host favorite Li Qian of China.

In the final bout, Lovlina Borgohain stepped into the ring to face China's Li Qian, who enjoyed the home advantage. Li Qian's assertiveness and strategic maneuvers posed a formidable challenge for Lovlina. Despite her heroic efforts to turn the tide in her favor, the judges ultimately ruled in favor of Li Qian with a unanimous 5-0 verdict.

Lovlina Borgohain's path to the final was nothing short of inspiring. She secured her spot in the title fight with a remarkable semi-final victory over Thailand's Baison Maneekon, with the judges unanimously confirming her place in the championship bout. Furthermore, Borgohain's silver medal victory also earned her an Olympic quota for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, a significant achievement for the Indian boxer.