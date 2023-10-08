The 19th edition of the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, reached a glorious conclusion on October 8 with a spectacular closing ceremony. India's star-studded contingent played a significant role in making this edition one of the most memorable sporting events in the nation's history, achieving a historic feat by surpassing 100 medals for the first time in Asian Games history.

With a record-breaking tally of 107 medals, including 28 gold, 38 silver, and 41 bronze, India's athletes showcased their exceptional talent and resilience on the international stage. This remarkable achievement marks a watershed moment in India's sporting history, cementing the legacy of all the athletes who took part.

India's outstanding performance at the 19th Asian Games was highlighted by remarkable achievements in various disciplines. Shooting led the way with an unprecedented haul of 22 medals, including seven gold. Athletics, featuring Neeraj Chopra's successful title defense in the javelin throw, secured six gold medals among a total of 29 medals. Archery witnessed a clean sweep of five gold medals in the compound team category, contributing to a total of nine medals.

In addition to sporting successes in cricket, kabaddi, and hockey, India's athletes excelled in wrestling, boxing, squash, rowing, badminton, sailing, tennis, equestrian, chess, roller skating, bridge, golf, wushu, canoeing, sepak takraw, and table tennis, securing medals in each of these disciplines.

This historic achievement serves as a testament to the dedication, talent, and hard work of India's athletes, inspiring generations to come and solidifying the nation's presence on the global sporting stage.