Parneet Kaur, Aditi Gopichand Swami, and Jyothi Surekha Vennam of India defeated Chinese Taipei 230-229 to win gold on Thursday in the women's team compound archery competition, giving India its 19th gold medal overall at the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou.

To earn India's 20th gold medal at the Hanghzou 2022 Games, the Indian squash team of Dipika Pallikal and Harinderpal Singh Sandhu defeated Malaysia in the mixed doubles competition.

India consolidated its fourth place with 21 gold, 31 silver and 32 bronze to see its tally at 84 medals.

India’s men’s compound team of Abhishek Verma, Ojas Deotale and Prathamesh Jawkar secured another archery gold medal after its 235-230 win against South Korea.

Neeraj Chopra, in the men’s javelin and the men’s quartet in the 4x400m relay team, won gold at the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou on Wednesday.