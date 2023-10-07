India have bagged the gold medal in the men's cricket against Afghanistan. The final match which got washed out by rains, saw India manage to bag the gold medal due to their superior ranking than Afghanistan.

Afghanistan were at the score 112 runs for five wickets for 18.2 overs when the match was interrupted due to rains. Afghanistan's Shahidullah Kamal hit 49 runs off 43 balls, while Gulbadin Naib hit 27 runs off 24 balls, at the time the match was interrupted by rains. However, India was awarded the gold medal as per rules of the game where the team's superior ranking over Afghanistan made it a reality.

With this gold medal, India's gold medal haul stands at 27, while the total medal tally stands at the country's best ever 102. India's silver tally stands at 35, while the bronze tally stands at 40.