On Day 8 of the ongoing Asian Games 2023, which took place on Sunday in Hangzhou, India won the men's trap team shooting competition. Kynan Darius Chenai, Zoravar Singh Sandhu, and Prithviraj Tondaiman from the Indian squad contributed to India's 361 points, which was sufficient to secure a position in the team competition.

Kynan, who finished first in the individual qualifying round, and Zoravar, who finished fourth, advanced to the championship round. India also won silver in the women's trap team competition. Manisha Keer, Preeti Rajak, and Rajeshwari Kumari made up the team. However, only Keer made it to the individual women's trap event final. Aditi Ashok won the women's individual silver medal in golf, helping India place fourth in the team competition.

As Thailand's Yubol Arpichaya retained her composure to pass India and win gold, Ashok, who had been leading overnight, faltered. After placing third in her heat, championship challenger Jyothi Yarraji was unable to advance to the women's 200-meter final. With the 800m round in the women's heptathlon yet to come, defending champion Swapna Barman is presently in fourth place. In the same competition, Nandini Agasara is ranked sixth. Amlan Borgohain also earned a spot in the 200-meter final for men.