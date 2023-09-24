India started day 1 of Asian Games 2023 on a winning streak by grabbing silver medals in shooting and rowing event.

Opening its medal tally at the 2023 Asian Games, the women's 10m Air Rifle team of Ramita, Mehuli and Ashi bagged silver. While rowers Arjun Lal and Arvind Singh bagged silver in the Men's Light-Weight Double Sculls event respectively.

Meanwhile, the women's cricket team is up against Bangladesh with the latter electing to bat first.

Later in the day, boxing champion Nikhat Zareen will also kick off a rather difficult draw in China. Both the men's and women's football teams will also be in action in group matches later in the day.



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