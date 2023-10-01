In Asian Games, in the Badminton Team Match, India gained a decisive edge in the pursuit of the gold medal. A standout performance came from India's Lakshya Sen, who exhibited remarkable skills on the court, defeating China's Shi Y in a thrilling showdown.

On the shooting range, Kynan Chenai added another accolade to India's growing collection. Chenai secured the bronze medal in the Men's Trap Final, showcasing his precision and nerves of steel.

The day's most significant achievement, however, came in the Men's Trap Team Shooting competition. India's trio of Kynan Darius Chenai, Zoravar Singh Sandhu, and Prithviraj Tondaiman showcased their exceptional shooting skills, contributing to India's remarkable total of 361 points. Their collective performance secured India's place at the top of the team competition.

Kynan, who demonstrated his dominance by finishing first in the individual qualifying round, and Zoravar, who secured the fourth position, advanced to the championship round.

India also celebrated a silver medal in the Women's Trap Team Shooting competition. The trio of Manisha Keer, Preeti Rajak, and Rajeshwari Kumari delivered a strong performance. However, it was Manisha Keer who advanced to the individual Women's Trap event final.

In another sporting arena, India made a mark in golf, where Aditi Ashok secured the silver medal in the Women's Individual category. Her stellar performance significantly contributed to India's fourth-place finish in the team competition.