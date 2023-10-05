The Indian duo of Dipika Pallikal and Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu stun Malaysia in the squash mixed doubles final adding another gold medal to India's kitty.

At the 19th Asian Games, held in Hangzhou, China, India has won 83 medals thus far. This consists of 32 bronze, 31 silver, and 20 gold.

After a sluggish start to the match, Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Aditi Swami, and Parneet Kaur had a slim two-point lead until being tied at 57-57 in the second end by their fifth-seeded rivals, Cheng Hung Ting, Wong Yuk Sheun, and Luk Yin Yi. However, the Indian team immediately regained their composure and by the end of the third end had increased their advantage to eight points while only losing one point.

In the final end, Hong Kong's performance continued to decline, with one of their arrows hitting the red ring (8). India sealed the victory with one arrow to spare, with 17-year-old Aditi impressively scoring a 10 in her last shot. In the closing moments of the match, Jyothi's final arrow earned a score of nine, but it had little impact as India secured a commanding 11-point win.