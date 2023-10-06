Asian Games 2023: Indian Men's Hockey team clinches gold, defeates Japan by 5-1
The Indian men's hockey team triumphed at the Asian Games 2023, defeating Japan in the final match 5-1. The victory also ensured India's place at the Paris Olympics 2024.
At the Asian Games 2023, the Indian men's hockey team emerged victorious, defeating Japan by a score of 5-1 in the final match to clinch the Gold medal on Friday, October 6.
The Indian team, led by Manpreet Singh, maintained their unbeaten streak at the Asiad, with goals scored by Manpreet Singh, Harmanpreet Singh, Abhishek, and Rohidas Amit. This victory also secured India's place at the Paris Olympics 2024.
Earlier in the tournament, India had defeated Japan 4-2 in a Pool A match and demonstrated a similarly impressive performance in the final.
The match, held at Hangzhou's GSP Stadium, saw Harmanpreet and Manpreet controlling the game, with the captain scoring two goals. Despite Japan's commendable effort in the first half, India dominated the second half, scoring four goals.
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