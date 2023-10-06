India's medal tally at the 2023 Asian Games continues to soar as the nation's athletes delivered impressive performances securing more medals to the growing collection.

In a thrilling showdown in the Women's freestyle 76kg wrestling category, India's Kiran Bishnoi clinched the Bronze medal with a resounding victory over her Mongolian opponent. Bishnoi's triumph adds another accolade to India's remarkable medal haul at the Asian Games.

The medal tally for India now stands at 92 medals, with 21 Gold, 33 Silver, and 38 Bronze medals. The Indian contingent has consistently demonstrated its prowess on the international stage, firmly establishing itself as a dominant force at the 2023 Asian Games.

Earlier in the day, India's archery team delivered a stellar performance in the Recurve Men's Team event, securing a Silver medal after a closely contested battle against the Republic of Korea. The Indian archers showcased remarkable precision and determination, contributing to the nation's medal tally.

This latest achievement reinforces India's reputation as a sporting powerhouse at the 2023 Asian Games, with the country consistently achieving success across various disciplines.

The Indian archery squad had further reason to celebrate as the Recurve Women’s team secured a Bronze medal by defeating Vietnam with a score of 6-2. The trio of Ankita Bhakat, Bhajan Kaur, and Simranjeet Kaur displayed exceptional skill and composure, ultimately securing India's place on the podium.

In the Women’s Recurve Team Bronze Medal match, the Indian women took a commanding 4-2 lead against Vietnam, clinching victory by winning the third set with a score of 57-50.

Switching gears to cricket, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Tilak Varma showcased their prowess as they effortlessly chased down a 97-run target. Their outstanding performance propelled India into the final of the Men’s Cricket Tournament after a convincing victory over Bangladesh in the semi-finals.