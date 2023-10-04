Indian athletes continued to shine, clinching both gold and silver medals in the Men's Javelin Throw event. Neeraj Chopra emerged as a golden star, while Kishore Jena secured the silver in the Asian Games 2023.



India's dominance in the Men's Javelin Throw event left spectators in awe as Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena secured the top two spots on the podium. Neeraj Chopra's remarkable performance earned him the coveted gold medal, showcasing his prowess in the field. Not to be overshadowed, Kishore Jena's outstanding efforts were rewarded with a well-deserved silver medal, further solidifying India's dominance in the event.

In another exciting race, the Indian women's 4x400m relay team displayed exceptional speed and teamwork, earning a well-deserved silver medal. Their impressive performance added to India's medal tally at the Asian Games 2023, demonstrating the country's talent in track and field.

Earlier in the day, India's athletes had already begun making their mark at the Asian Games 2023. Avinash Sable's phenomenal run in the Men's 5000m event secured a silver medal, leaving spectators in awe of his talent and determination.

In the Women's 800m event, Harmilan Bains showcased her exceptional skills, clinching another silver medal for India.



In the realm of boxing, Lovlina Borgohain fought valiantly but narrowly missed the gold, settling for a well-deserved silver medal. Despite facing a formidable opponent in China's Li Qian, who had the home advantage, Lovlina's journey to the final had been marked by impressive victories. Her remarkable semi-final win over Thailand's Baison Maneekon secured her a spot in the championship bout.

Although Lovlina couldn't clinch the gold, her silver medal victory came with an added achievement—an Olympic quota for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.