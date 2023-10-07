On the 14th day of the Asian Games 2023, India's gold spree continued as Ojas Pravin secured the men's compound gold medal in an all-Indian finale against Abhishek Verma on Saturday, October 7, bringing the archery team's total gold count to nine.

This marked Ojas' third gold at the Games, having previously triumphed in the men's compound and mixed compound team events. The two medals won on Saturday took India's overall tally to 99.

The competition began intensely as both men scored perfect tens in the first End. Ojas gained an edge in the second End when Abhishek managed only nine in his final attempt.

Ojas maintained his intensity, scoring another perfect ten in End three, while Abhishek's second attempt yielded only eight. Although Ojas' streak of perfect tens ended in round four, he held onto his lead. Both men scored perfect tens in the final End, with Ojas capturing the gold medal, which was India's 24th at the Asian Games 2023.