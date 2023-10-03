India's Pulukkalakath Mohammed Afsal put on an incredible effort to win the Men's 800m gold medal in the ongoing Asian Games 2023.

He triumphed in this brutally contested tournament thanks to his unwavering work and perseverance, making the country proud.

Meanwhile, India's Parul Chaudhary clinched the coveted GOLD medal in the women's 5000m final.

Assam's boxing sensation, Lovlina Borgohain, also exemplified true sportsmanship as she stormed into the finals of the women's 75 kg boxing event on October 3. Lovlina, an Olympic medalist, displayed her exceptional skills and determination by defeating Baison Maneekon of Thailand in a thrilling bout.