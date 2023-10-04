Lovlina Borgohain of India won a silver medal after losing to host favourite Li Qian in the women's 75kg final at the Asian Games on Wednesday.

Qian of China won the fight with a unanimous 5-0 verdict from the judges.

Lovlina Borgohain faced off against local favourite Li Qian of China in the final. Lovlina was taken aback by Li Qian's assertiveness and cunning methods.



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Despite Lovlina's heroic efforts to change the tide, she was unable to persuade the judges. The match ended with a resounding 0-5 victory for Li Qian.

Lovlina's path to the final featured a spectacular semi-final victory over Thailand's Baison Maneekon, with a unanimous decision confirming her position in the title fight. She also received an Olympic quota for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.