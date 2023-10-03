In Asian Games 2023, In the women's 5000m final, India's Parul Chaudhary delivered a breathtaking performance, clinching the coveted GOLD medal. Her determination and relentless effort were on full display as she emerged victorious in this fiercely competitive event, making the nation proud.

Meanwhile, Assam's boxing sensation, Lovlina Borgohain, exemplified true sportsmanship as she stormed into the finals of the women's 75 kg boxing event on October 3. Lovlina, an Olympic medalist, displayed her exceptional skills and determination by defeating Baison Maneekon of Thailand in a thrilling bout.



With this remarkable victory, Lovlina has not only secured a spot in the finals but also guaranteed either a Gold or Silver medal for India, further enhancing the nation's medal tally at the Asian Games. Moreover, her achievement comes with the added significance of qualifying for the Paris Olympics in 2024, a remarkable feat that has brought immense pride to the country.

In another memorable performance, 19-year-old Preeti Pawar made her mark despite facing a formidable opponent. Preeti, who was making her debut at the Asian Games, competed valiantly in the 54kg semi-final bout against China's Chang Yuan, the reigning champion. Although she faced a tough challenge, Preeti Pawar had already secured a well-deserved bronze medal and an Olympic quota by reaching the semi-finals.