India continued its impressive medal haul at the Asian Games 2023 as Rohan Bopanna and Rutuja Bhosale secured gold in the Mixed Doubles Tennis event. The Indian duo triumphed over their Taiwanese counterparts, Yu-hsiou Hsu and Hao-ching Chan, in a thrilling final match.

In a nail-biting contest that unfolded on September 29 at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Tennis Centre Court 1, Bopanna and Bhosale exhibited remarkable skill and determination. The match lasted for an intense hour and 12 minutes, keeping spectators on the edge of their seats.

The Indian pair began the encounter with a dominant performance, clinching the first set 6-1. However, their Taiwanese opponents, displaying resilience, made a strong comeback by securing the second set with a score of 3-6.

The final set, marked by tension and excitement, saw Bopanna and Bhosale regaining their composure and asserting their authority. They eventually claimed victory with a convincing score of 10-4, securing India's ninth gold medal in the tournament.

Meanwhile, in the boxing arena, Lovlina Borgohain showcased her prowess in the 75kg category. In contrast to her earlier performances, where managing fatigue was a challenge, Borgohain displayed remarkable stamina and control. She advanced to the semi-finals of the Asian Games with a unanimous decision victory over her South Korean opponent. With one more victory, Borgohain will secure her quota for the Paris Olympics.

In another sporting discipline, weightlifting, Mirabai Chanu delivered a clean first lift by successfully hoisting 83kg in the Snatch category, adding to India's medal hopes in the Women's 49kg event.