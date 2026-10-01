Asian Games 2026: India thrash Sri Lanka by 124 runs, set up gold medal clash with Pakistan

India stormed into the men’s cricket gold medal match at the Asian Games 2026 after thrashing Sri Lanka by 124 runs in the second semifinal in Aichi Nagoya, Japan, on Thursday.

After posting 169/7, India’s bowlers produced a stunning display to bowl Sri Lanka out for just 45 in 9.5 overs. The 124-run victory margin is the biggest in a semifinal or final of a men’s T20I tournament.

Ishan Kishan anchored India’s innings with an unbeaten 80 off 46 balls, hitting four fours and five sixes. His counter attacking knock helped India recover after India slipped to 87/4.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi provided a brisk start, scoring 38 off 21 balls, including six fours and two sixes. Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson were dismissed cheaply, while Shreyas Iyer contributed 13 before Axar Patel fell for eight.

Kishan then took charge, accelerating through the middle and death overs to guide India to 169/7. Washington Sundar also hit a six in the final over.

Sri Lanka’s chase collapsed almost immediately. Jasprit Bumrah removed Sineth Jayawardena with the second delivery before Sanju Samson completed the catch to dismiss Sohan de Livera later in the over. Lasith Croospulle was then run out without facing a delivery.

Axar Patel struck twice in a double wicket maiden, removing skipper Sahan Arachchige and Ashen Bandara. Nuwanidu Fernando briefly offered resistance with 15 before being run out.

Washington Sundar then dismissed Wanuja Sahan, while Abhishek Sharma picked up two wickets in the 10th over to complete India’s emphatic victory.

Axar finished with three wickets for eight runs, while Bumrah and Abhishek claimed two wickets each. Washington Sundar took one wicket.

India’s women’s cricket team have already secured the gold medal at the Asian Games. With the women’s side having completed their campaign at the top, all eyes will now be on the Indian men’s team as they look to finish with another gold.

India, the defending Asian Games champions, will face Pakistan in the men’s cricket gold medal match on Saturday.