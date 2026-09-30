Asian Games 2026: Judoka Asmita Dey falls short in women's 48kg bronze bout

Commonwealth Games 2026 medalist Asmita Dey missed out on a bronze medal at the Asian Games on September 30 after losing to Malaysia's Narantsetseg Ganbaatar in the women's 48kg bronze medal bout.

Asmita was defeated by Narantsetseg via waza-ari in the bronze medal contest, according to Olympics.com.

The Indian judoka had begun her campaign with an ippon victory over Vietnam's Ha Ngoc Chi in the Round of 16. She then faced three-time world championships medallist Abiba Abuzhakynova of Kazakhstan in the quarter-finals, where she went down by ippon.

Asmita bounced back in the repechage, defeating Hong Kong's Wong Ka Lee by yuko to keep her medal hopes alive. However, she could not get past Narantsetseg in the bronze medal bout.

India also suffered a setback in men's doubles tennis, with Anirudh Chandrasekar and Olympian N Sriram Balaji bowing out in the quarter-finals. The Indian pair lost a closely fought contest to China's Jiang Fumin and Tianhui Zhang 6-7 (4), 7-6 (9), 10-8.

Sumit Nagal, however, advanced to the quarter-finals of the men's singles event after beating Uzbekistan's Sergey Fomin 6-3, 6-2. Nagal, currently ranked 249th in the ATP rankings and a former world No. 68, secured a straight-sets win to move into the last eight, according to ESPN.

Nagal will next face China's Wu Yibing, who won a silver medal at the 2018 Asian Games.

India's other men's singles player, Dhakshineswar Suresh, was knocked out after losing to Chinese Taipei's Tseng Chun-hsin.

Wednesday has otherwise been a strong day for India at the continental event, with the country winning three gold medals in men's team, women's team and mixed team compound archery.

The women's compound team of Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Prithika Pradeep and Chikitha Taniparthi also matched the world record while winning gold.

Boxers Priya Ghangas and Kapil Pokharya added bronze medals to India's tally, while Neeru Dhanda and Kynan Chenai created history by winning gold in the mixed team trap event — India's first-ever Asian Games gold in the shooting category.