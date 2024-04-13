India’s 23-year-old wrestler Radhika won the silver medal in the women’s 68kg category at the Asian Wrestling Championships 2024 in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan on Saturday.

Radhika's journey to the podium was marked by sheer determination and skill as she defeated formidable opponents to reach the final. Her victories over Albina Kairgeldinova of Kazakhstan and Gulnura Tashtanbekova of Kyrgyzstan were commendable displays of her wrestling prowess. However, she faced a tough challenge in the final bout against reigning world champion Nonoka Ozaki of Japan, ultimately settling for the silver medal.

Shivanee Pawar also won the bronze medal in the women’s 50kg weight class to make it two medals for India on the third day of the competition. Pushpa Yadav and Priya returned empty-handed after failing to win their bronze medal matches in the 59kg and 76kg weight categories, respectively.

Despite the notable achievements, there were also disappointments for the Indian contingent as Pushpa Yadav and Priya fell short in their respective bronze medal matches in the 59kg and 76kg weight categories.

India’s medal tally at the Asian Wrestling Championships 2024 now stands at an impressive five, further solidifying the nation's position as a dominant force in the sport. Earlier in the tournament, Udit clinched a silver medal, while Abhimanyu and Vicky secured bronze medals in the men’s freestyle divisions, adding to the nation’s medal haul and highlighting the depth of talent in Indian wrestling.