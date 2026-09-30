Asmita Dey eyes Asian Games bronze after repechage win; India bag three golds, add two bronzes

Commonwealth Games medallist Asmita Dey will fight for a bronze medal in the women's 48kg judo event at the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya on Wednesday after securing a place in the medal bout through the repechage round.

Asmita bounced back from her quarter-final defeat to beat Hong Kong's Wong Ka Lee by yuko in the repechage. She will face Malaysia's Ganbaataryn Narantsetseg in the bronze-medal bout at 1.45 pm IST.

The Indian judoka had earlier defeated Vietnam's Ha Ngoc Chi by ippon in the Round of 16 to enter the quarter-finals. Her run was halted by Kazakhstan's Abiba Abuzhakynova, a three-time world championships medallist, who defeated her by ippon.

Asmita's medal bout comes on a day when Indian athletes have already added three gold medals to the country's tally.

Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Chikitha Taniparthi and Prithika Pradeep defeated China 238-234 to win the women's compound team gold. India took control from the opening rotation and maintained its advantage through the final.

The victory gave Jyothi her fourth Asian Games gold, while Chikitha and Prithika claimed their first.

Chikitha then teamed up with Sahil Jadhav to secure another gold in the compound mixed team event. The Indian pair defeated South Korea in a shoot-off after the final ended in a tie. Their victory also secured India a qualification quota for the compound mixed team event at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

In boxing, Commonwealth Games 2026 gold medallist Priya Ghanghas won bronze in the women's 60kg category after losing her semi-final to China's Yang Chengyu.

Yang edged the opening round 3-2 before taking the second and third rounds 4-1 each. Priya was unable to find enough openings against the Chinese boxer's defence in the final round.

The bronze took India's medal tally to 55, comprising eight golds, 21 silvers and 26 bronzes.

Wrestler Sunil Kumar will also have a chance to add another bronze later in the day after losing his men's Greco-Roman 87kg semi-final to Japan's Taizo Yoshida by technical superiority.

Sunil had earlier defeated Tajikistan's Muhammad Sultonzoda 9-0 by technical superiority in his opening bout. He will contest the bronze-medal match at 3 pm IST.