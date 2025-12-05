ASMITA East Zone rugby league set to kick off in Guwahati on December 6

The ASMITA Zonal Rugby League – East Zone is set to begin in Guwahati on December 6 and 7, bringing together top women rugby talent from across the region for two days of competitive action at the Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex.

Teams from Assam, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, and West Bengal will compete across Senior, Junior, and Sub-Junior categories, making it one of the most anticipated zonal events in the ASMITA calendar.

Rahul Bose, President of the Indian Rugby Football Union, said the ASMITA initiative has become a gamechanger for young female athletes nationwide. He said the programme, run under the Khelo India Scheme, has significantly expanded opportunities for girls to participate in organised competitive rugby. He added that the surge in participation this year reflects the growing impact of ASMITA at the grassroots level, and hosting the East Zone league in Guwahati marks another step towards ensuring equal access for girls across the country.

This year, 47 district-level ASMITA leagues have been conducted across India, featuring over 8,246 athletes and 807 teams, highlighting the rapid growth of women’s rugby.

Assam continues to strengthen its position as one of India’s most active rugby-playing states. The sport is now played across 14 districts with strong support from the Department of Sports and Youth Welfare. Guwahati recently hosted the 12th Senior National Rugby 7s Championship, which saw more than 600 athletes from 26 states competing. Assam’s performance graph has risen as well, with the senior women’s team climbing to Rank 9 nationally and the U18 girls breaking into the top eight.

More than 1,000 girls have already benefited from ASMITA City Leagues held across five districts. The state has also invested in training coaches and officials and implementing global-standard training modules.

Shri Ramendra Narayan Kalita, President of the Rugby Association of Assam, said Assam is emerging as a leading centre for rugby in the Northeast, supported by rising participation and strong backing from state authorities.

The ASMITA Zonal Rugby Leagues, held across the East, West, South, and North Zones, act as a bridge between district tournaments and the national level, helping identify emerging talent. After the East Zone event in Guwahati, the West Zone League will take place on December 13–14 in Ajmer, followed by the North and South Zones, leading up to the National ASMITA Championship next month.