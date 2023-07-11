The 132nd edition of the historic Durand Cup football tournament will commence in Kolkata, Guwahati, and Kokrajhar from 3rd August to 3rd September 2023, said an official statement on July 11.



Organized by the Indian Armed Forces and supported by the Government of Assam, matches in Guwahati and Kiorajhar, the oldest in Asia and the third oldest football tournament in the World will be played across three venues - Guwahati and Kokrajhar in Assam and Kolkata in West Bengal.

''24 teams, four more than the previous edition, will compete for the coveted trophy this year. All 12 Indian Super League (ISL) teams will play in this year’s Durand Cup tournament including two foreign services teams from Bangladesh and Nepal,'' the statement added.

These foreign teams are taking part in the tournament after a gap of 27 years.

The Durand Cup has been the breeding ground for India’s best footballing talent over the years.

Established in 1888, the Durand Cup is a unique tournament where the winning team walks away with three trophies, i.e. the Durand Cup (a rolling trophy and the original prize), the Simla Trophy (also a rolling trophy and first given by the residents of Shimla in 1903) and the President's Cup (for permanent keep and first presented by Dr. Rajendra Prasad, India’s first President, in 1956).

12 Indian Super League (ISL) teams, 3 Indian Armed Forces teams, two foreign services teams, and 7 i- league teams will be seen in action in this year’s Durand Cup.

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