The 7th edition of the Mr. Dhubri competition, a premier event in bodybuilding and fitness, was conducted with tremendous zeal, spotlighting the region’s best talents. Organized by the Dhubri District Physique Sports Association (DDPSA), affiliated with the Assam Body Builders & Fitness Association (ABBFA) and recognized by the Indian Body Builders Federation (IBBF), the event brought together fitness enthusiasts from across the district.

The competition unfolded in three categories—Mr. Dhubri, Mr. Dhubri (Junior), and Men Sports Physique—honoring the dedication and discipline of its participants. An esteemed panel of judges, including Bhabajyoti Goswami, international referee and vice president of the Assam Olympic Association; Himangshu Kalita, general secretary of ABBFA; and state referee Manik Gogoi, ensured a fair and rigorous evaluation of performances.

After intense displays of strength and technique, the top honors were claimed by Dhananjoy Barman (Mr. Dhubri), Anit Basfore (Mr. Dhubri Junior), and Harisay Roy (Men Sports Physique), as announced by Rezzak Khan, general secretary of DDPSA.

The event not only celebrated the athletes’ achievements but also underscored the growing enthusiasm for fitness in Dhubri, inspiring young people to adopt a healthier and more disciplined lifestyle. With its remarkable turnout and spirited performances, the 7th Mr. Dhubri competition set a new standard for bodybuilding excellence in the region.

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