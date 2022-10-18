The secretary of the Assam Cricket Association, Devajit Saikia was elected as the joint secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on October 18.

As per the results of the election that were announced on October 18, Devajit Saikia was elected to the position unopposed.



Saikia was elected to the post unopposed during the Annual General Meeting held at the Taj Hotel in Mumbai.

Devajit Saikia was elected to serve as joint secretary of BCCI, with Tridip Konwar likely to assume the vacant position of ACA secretary.

Roger Binny, former Indian cricketer and part of the 1983 World Cup-winning team, was chosen to lead the BCCI replacing Sourav Ganguly, and BJP MLA Ashish Shelar has been elected as Treasurer, replacing Arun Dhumal, while Jay Shah will continue in his position as secretary.

Saikia filed his nomination on October 11 for the position of Joint Secretary of the BCCI.