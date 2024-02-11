As anticipation mounts for the Khelo India University Games 2023, the prestigious sporting event receives a resounding endorsement from Arjuna Awardee and Commonwealth Gold Medalist, Nayanmoni Saikia. Hailing from Golaghat district in Assam's Sarupathar, Saikia's enthusiasm for the event underlines its significance as a pivotal platform for aspiring athletes.

"Khelo India University Games provides an invaluable platform for every aspiring youth to prosper and advance in their sporting journey," shares Saikia, reflecting on her own journey from weightlifting to Lawn Bowls.

The choice of Assam as the host state fills Saikia with immense pride, highlighting the region's burgeoning prominence in the sporting arena. "Seeing the Games hosted in Assam is a testament to our state's growing prominence in the sporting arena and an opportunity for our talented athletes to shine on the national stage," remarks Saikia.

Saikia's personal journey, overcoming injury to claim gold at the Commonwealth Games 2022, exemplifies the resilience and determination ingrained in athletes from the region. She credits initiatives like the 2007 National Games for bringing recognition to lesser-known sports like Lawn Bowls in Assam.

Acknowledging the pivotal role of support systems, Saikia expresses gratitude for the Sports Authority of India (SAI) in Assam. "The support and resources provided by SAI were invaluable in my journey. Despite encountering a back injury in 2007, I persisted and transitioned to Lawn Bowls in 2008, thanks to their guidance and rehabilitation programs," she shares.

Highlighting the surge in sporting participation and success in Assam, Saikia notes the significance of initiatives like Khelo India University Games in nurturing talent and bringing recognition to the state. "Events like these not only nurture talent but also bring recognition to the state," she emphasizes.

Looking ahead to the upcoming edition of Khelo India University Games, Saikia expresses her eagerness to support athletes, particularly those representing Assam. "I am eagerly looking forward to cheering for Assam's athletes and inspiring the next generation of sporting talent alongside them," she said.