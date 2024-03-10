Indian bowlers from Assam are making a mark overseas at the 15th Asian Bowls Championships held in Pattaya, Thailand. Nayan Moni Saikia, an Arjuna awardee and Commonwealth Games 2022 champion led the charge by clinching two medals including a coveted gold. Her exceptional skills were evident in the women's pairs category where she partnered with Bangita Hazarika to secure a gold. Saikia also added a bronze to her tally in the women's fours team collaborating with Manu Pal, Jaya and Rupa Rani Tirkey.

Biswajeet Khound, making his debut in the Indian team showcased remarkable talent by bagging two bronze medals. His achievements came in the men's singles and men's triples categories, highlighting the depth of talent emerging from Assam.

India, with a 10-member strong team that included four players from Assam, displayed commendable prowess, securing an impressive third place overall in the championships. The team collectively brought home two gold and three bronze medals, affirming India's growing dominance in lawn bowls on the Asian stage.

Bitupan Rabha, a debutant from Assam, represented India among the four players in the 10-member team. Although the under-15 team, featuring two players from Assam - Bittu Das and Karina Patowary - did not secure any medals in the U-25 Asian Championships 2024, their participation marked a significant step in their international journey.

The Lawn Bowling Association Assam, affiliated with the Bowling Federation of India and recognized by the Assam Olympic Association and the Indian Olympic Association, expressed immense joy and pride in the stellar performance of the players. President Shri Durgadas Boro and Secretary Shri Naba Basumatary extended heartfelt congratulations to the medal winners and all participants. The achievements underscore the dedication and talent present in the Assam bowling community.

This successful outing at the 15th Asian Bowls Championships not only reinforces India's position in the international lawn bowls arena but also highlights the promising future of players from Assam on the global stage.