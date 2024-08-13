Assam boxer Lovlina Borgohain was warmly welcomed by the Assam Police on her visit to DGP office. Borgohain took to microblogging site X to express her gratitude, stating, "Happy to receive a warm welcome from our DGP GP Singh sir, IG Partha Sarathi Mahanta sir and other officials of Assam Police. I am really proud to be part of the Assam Police family."

In response, DGP GP Singh praised Borgohain's accomplishments, posting, "We are all proud of your achievements, young lady. God bless you always."

This positive reception contrasts sharply with the recent disappointment for Indian boxing at the Paris Olympics 2024. Despite significant investment—over Rs 60 crore from the Sports Ministry—Indian boxing failed to secure any medals. The high expectations, driven by the presence of world champions Nikhat Zareen and Lovlina Borgohain, were unmet.

Nikhat Zareen, a two-time world champion, and Lovlina Borgohain, a Tokyo 2020 bronze medallist, were anticipated to deliver strong performances. However, both athletes, along with Nishant Dev, another strong contender, fell short. Lovlina was defeated by Li Qian of China in the women’s 75kg quarter-finals, losing by a 4:1 split decision. This loss ended India's hopes for a medal in boxing, as two bronze medals are awarded to the losing semi-finalists.

The Indian boxing contingent, which included Amit Panghal and Nishant Dev, struggled throughout the tournament. Panghal also failed to advance and Nishant Dev, despite reaching the quarter-finals, was eliminated by Mexico's Marco Verde.