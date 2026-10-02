Assam boxer Lovlina Borgohain wins gold on birthday, adds Asian Games title to medal haul

Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain has won the gold medal in the women’s 75kg category at the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, on October 2, defeating China’s Ziyi Bao 5-0 in the final.

The victory comes on Lovlina’s 29th birthday, making the occasion even more significant for the Assam boxer.

Lovlina had entered the final after edging past Kazakhstan’s Natalya Bogdanova 3-2 in a closely fought semi-final. The victory made her the first Indian woman boxer to reach two consecutive Asian Games finals.

Her father, Tiken Borgohain, had earlier said the family was hoping for a gold medal as a special birthday gift for Lovlina.

“We, as parents, are always with her and support her every day. Today is also her birthday, so if she wins, it will be a very big moment,” he said.

Lovlina had won silver in the 75kg category at the Hangzhou Asian Games. Her latest victory improves on that performance and adds another major title to her career, which already includes an Olympic bronze medal.

The Assam boxer’s run to the final had also assured India of at least a silver medal. Her semi-final win over Bogdanova came after she defeated South Korea’s Seong Suyeon in the quarter-final.

For Lovlina, the gold marks a memorable return to the top at the Asian Games — on a day that also happens to be her birthday.