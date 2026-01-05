Assam: Class IV student Avaneesh Kashyap secures second place in WMA FIDE rated Blitz chess event

Avaneesh Kashyap, a Class IV student of Montfort School, Guwahati, delivered an impressive performance by securing second position in the unrated players’ category at the WMA International FIDE Rated Blitz Chess Tournament, held in Guwahati on New Year’s Day.

The tournament, organised by Winning Move Academy (WMA), took place at the Sarusajai Indoor Stadium and attracted young and emerging chess talents from across the region. Avaneesh was awarded a trophy along with a cash prize of ₹2,000 for his achievement.

Despite his young age, Avaneesh showcased remarkable composure and strategic understanding in a highly competitive blitz format, earning appreciation from organisers and spectators alike. He is the son of Mr Anubhuti Dutta and Mrs Gitashri Bhuyan.

The WMA International FIDE Rated Blitz Chess Tournament is a local competitive event aimed at promoting chess at the grassroots level and should not be confused with the World Rapid or Blitz Championships.