Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to microblogging site X to celebrate Swapnil Kusale's remarkable achievement at the Paris 2024 Olympics. Kusale won a bronze medal in the men’s 50m rifle 3 positions final held at the National Shooting Center in Châteauroux on Thursday, marking India’s third medal of the Games and the country’s first ever in this category.

Kusale secured the bronze with a score of 451.4 points, showcasing exceptional skill and perseverance. Despite a seventh-place finish in the qualifying round with a score of 590, including 38 inner 10s, Kusale's impressive performance in the final rounds propelled him to the podium. His achievement makes him the first Indian shooter to earn an Olympic medal in this event.

The men's 50m rifle 3 positions final, a rigorous test involving kneeling, prone, and standing shooting positions, proved to be a significant challenge. Kusale's victory adds to India's success in shooting at the Paris Olympics. Earlier, Manu Bhaker won a bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event, and later, along with Sarabjot Singh, secured another bronze in the 10m pistol mixed team event. Bhaker's accomplishments made her the first post-independence Indian athlete to win two medals in a single Olympics edition.