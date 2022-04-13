At the recently finished 5th National Finswimming Championships held at Dr. S. N. Medical College in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, contestants from Assam brought home 38 medals, making the state proud.

The Underwater Sports Association of India hosted the competition, which was organised by ‘The Capital Sports.’ On April 9 and 10, a two-day competition was held.

Seven guys from the state brought home a total of 22 medals, while four girls brought home 16 medals.

Khyatimonta Gogoi won three gold and two silver medals among the boys, while Meeraz Hussain won two gold, two silver, and a bronze medal among girls. Santosh Narzary earned two silver medals, Firmino Emon Lalung won two silver medals, and Samiran Nath won three bronze medals. Borgohain, Ahiran Pal

Meanwhile, among girls, Daisy Kalita won four gold and a silver, Darshita Sahariya won two gold and two silver, Gariyashi Chutia bagged two Silver and three bronze, and Noreen Kashyap got a silver and a bronze medal each.

In all, the contingent from Assam won 12 gold medals, 15 silver medals and 11 bronze medals, bringing acclamations to the state.