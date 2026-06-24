Assam Cricket Association appoints Anshuman Bhagawati as Cricket Strategy and Technical Consultant

The Assam Cricket Association (ACA) has appointed former Assam cricketer Anshuman Bhagawati as its new Cricket Strategy and Technical Consultant for a period of three years.

Bhagawati represented Assam in First-Class and List A cricket from the 1994–95 to the 1998–99 domestic seasons. During his playing career, he also captained the Assam Under-16 team that achieved a historic milestone by winning the Vijay Merchant Trophy in the 1994–95 season, marking a significant moment in the state’s junior cricket history.

Following his retirement from competitive cricket, Bhagawati transitioned into coaching and cricket development, focusing extensively on player growth and grassroots systems. Over the years, he has played an active role in mentoring emerging talent and strengthening developmental structures within the sport.

Bhagawati also contributed to cricket development initiatives in the United Kingdom, where he worked to support and train young cricketers. He was instrumental in establishing the City Cricket Academy in Leicester, an initiative aimed at providing structured coaching and long-term player development opportunities.

According to the ACA, Bhagawati’s experience across Indian and international cricket development ecosystems is expected to support the association’s long-term strategic planning and enhance technical standards across age-group and senior-level cricket in Assam.

The appointment will remain in effect for a period of three years.