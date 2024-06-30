The Assam Cricket Association (ACA) convened a Special General Body Meeting on June 30 at the ACA Stadium in Guwahati, bringing together representatives from all affiliated and playing member units.

Key discussions at the meeting included the formation of Standing and Cricket Sub-Committees for the 2024-25 season, ongoing infrastructure projects, and future development plans. The gathering also celebrated Riyan Parag’s recent selection to the national team, marking a significant milestone for Assam cricket.

Presided over by ACA President Taranga Gogoi, with Secretary Tridib Konwar, Vice President Rajdeep Oja, Treasurer Chiranjit Langthasa, Joint Secretary Rajendra Singh, and other Apex Council Members in attendance, the meeting underscored the association's commitment to enhancing the quality of umpires and coaches statewide. President Gogoi announced initiatives to upgrade coaching and umpiring skills in every district.

Secretary Tridib Konwar highlighted the ACA’s dedication to improving cricket infrastructure, ensuring that all efforts are aligned with this objective.